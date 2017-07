Air conditioning units that will be installed at 'The Workhouse' (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Crews will soon begin to install air conditioner units at the St. Louis Workhouse.

Inmates have been living in what many call deplorable conditions with no air conditioning. We're told there's also mold and rodent infestations.

Officials say they'll begin installing portable air conditioning units this week.

They hope to have them all on line by the end of the week.

