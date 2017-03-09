Accumulating snow expected Saturday

KSDK -- After the warmest February on record and snowfall that has been meager so far, both snow and cold are in the forecast for Saturday.

Arctic air has been building over Canada during the last week or so and some of it will spread into Missouri and Illinois as we head into the weekend.

With the cold air in place by Saturday, snow is expected to develop during the morning hours and continue for much of the day. While ground temperatures are above freezing, light accumulations of one to two inches can be expected across the metro area. Roads may become slushy and elevated surfaces could be quite slick. Areas southwest of St. Louis may see as much as three inches of snow.

As the snow moves out and skies clear Saturday night, temperatures will drop into the teens and lower 20s. This hard freeze will kill many of the flowers and buds on the early blooming trees. This could have a devastating impact on this year's peach crop in particular.

Spring flowering bulbs such as daffodils and tulips should survive the cold blast this weekend.

Another fast moving system may provide another band of light snow for Monday.

