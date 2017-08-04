ACLU issues statement on NAACP travel advisory in Missouri

File Photo (Photo: AP Graphics)

ST. LOUIS - Following a travel advisory issued by the NAACP to Missouri, the ACLU has issued a statement.

National delegates voted last week to adopt a travel advisory that the state chapter issued in June.

The advisory cites a new state law making it more difficult to sue for housing or employment discrimination. The state NAACP says the measure could make it tougher to hold people accountable for harassment and discrimination.

Statement

The ACLU of Missouri looks at our legal system for constitutional violations and affirms what the NAACP has boldly decided to call out: Missouri’s new discrimination law is a Jim Crow law. We are saddened the Missouri Legislature chose to continue its mistreatment of people of color and women by passing Senate Bill 43.

Time and time again, politicians have had the opportunity to make the lives of Missourians better – instead of proactively addressing racial disparities and sexual harassment in our state, this law draws negative attention from across the nation that will surely hurt communities and businesses.

Missouri has made it clear that it is not a safe place for people of color. African-Americans are 75 percent more likely to get stopped by whites in Missouri. It is clear that it is not a safe place for women or their health. Missouri is one of seven states in the nation with one abortion clinic and the new laws governing women’s constitutional right to an abortion will open the state up to more legal challenges. Senate Bill 43 guts the Missouri Human Right Act – a piece of legislation that was both innovative, inclusive and modeled what our democracy should champion: equal rights for all.

