ACLU writes letter to STL Mayor about police conduct during unrest

Police downtown Sunday night (Photo: Smith, Jeanie, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - The ACLU of Missouri said it sent a letter to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson about police conduct during the unrest.

Most of the letter is focused on an incident that allegedly happened Sunday night in downtown. It's been reported that police chanted "whose streets, our streets." Five On Your Side has not been able to independently confirm this, but a video was posted to YouTube Sunday evening where you can hear a group chanting.





The chant has been commonly heard from protesters as they march in the street to protest the recent decision of former police officer Jason Stockley.

City and state leaders have commended police for their work during the unrest and the restraint they have shown.

© 2017 KSDK-TV