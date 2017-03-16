Adoption fees waived at Stray Rescue of STL thanks to Imo's

Photo: Imo's Pizza

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Looking to adopt a pet? Imo’s Pizza has teamed up with Stray Rescue of St. Louis and they’re waiving adoption fees.

For the next week, adult adoptions fees will be sponsored by Imo’s. All adoptions for dogs and cats six months and older will be paid for by Imo’s. Every adoption includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccines and one year of free training.

Pets for adoption can be found at strayrescue.com/adopt

