Advisory issued for endangered suicidal teen

BRENTWOOD, MO. - Brentwood police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 15-year-old boy.

Officers say Samuel L. Heisel left his Brentwood home some time after 12 a.m. Tuesday. His car was found crashed Tuesday morning at Old Highway 79 and North Main Street in O'Fallon, Mo. It's believed the crash occurred sometime between 2 and 3 a.m. There was no one in the car, but officers did find suicide notes inside.

Heisel is described as an Asian male, 5-foot-8, 130 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion and a disfigured right arm.

Anyone who has any information about his disappearance or knows where he might be is asked to immediately call 911 or the Brentwood Police Department at (314) 644-7100.

