Advisory issued for missing 11 and 14-year-old girls

14-year-old Kareema Martin (L) and 11-year-old Kormorah Gilbert (R)

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help locating two missing girls who were last seen in St. Louis County Wednesday night.

An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for 11-year-old Kormorah Gilbert and 14-year-old Kareema Martin early Thursday morning. According to police, Kormorah and Kareema left a home on the 5800 block of Eagle Valley Drive with five unknown men around 7 p.m. Wednesday. The men are possibly armed and driving a black passenger car with no license plates.

Kormorah is approximately 5’3” tall, 119 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and hold tennis shoes

Kareema is about 5’9” tall, 110 pounds with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and red Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

© 2017 KSDK-TV