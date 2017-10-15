Advisory issued for missing Florissant man

FLORISSANT, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 23-year-old man from Florissant.

According to police, Greyson Steele Ashenbremer walked away from his home on the 100 block of Kings Drive around 7:30 Saturday evening and has not been heard from since.

Ashenbremer is approximately 5’9” tall, 120 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a gray stocking hat, white tee-shirt, and blue jeans.

Police say Ashenbremer is suicidal and told a friend he had taken some unknown medications before leaving his home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210, or dial 911 to contact the closest law enforcement agency.

