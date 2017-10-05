Advisory issued for missing Florissant teen

FLORISSANT, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are asking for help locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to police, Raven Cole was last seen on the 3000 block of Wintergreen Drive around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Cole has a history of suicide attempts and made statements that she was thinking of harming herself.

Police say she may be heading to Jasper, Alabama.

Cole is approximately 5’ tall, 165 lbs., with red mohawk hair, brown eyes, medium completion, and has a tattoo of a semicolon on her wrist.

Be on the lookout for a Blue 2007 Chrysler PT Cruise with Missouri Plates HG3J5Z.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency, or call the St. Louis

County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

