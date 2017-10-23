Advisory issued for missing Wildwood man

KSDK – St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man from Wildwood, Missouri.

Police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Timothy J. Conrad early Tuesday morning after he walked away from his home in Wildwood around 8 pm Monday. Conrad’s wife returned home to find two apparent suicide notes, police say. He was last seen walking with a cane near the CVS near Manchester and Clarkson roads just after 10 p.m.

Conrad is approximately 5’7”, 230 pounds with white hair, blue eyes, medium complexion, and a white mustache. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and a black striped shirt.

Police say he suffers from depression, bi-polar disorder, and multiple medical conditions which cause him physical pain and limited mobility.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency.

