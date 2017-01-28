Afghan family fears death of friends as President Trump closes borders to immigrants like them

Nizamuddin Rehimi , his wife, and their four children have called St. Louis home for the past two weeks. (Image: KSDK) (Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

For the past two weeks, Nizamuddin Rehimi, his wife, and their four children have called St. Louis home.

They escaped from under threat of death from the Taliban in Kandahar, Afghanistan after two and a half years of vetting on a special immigrant visa.

A visa that they fear would not get them through the doors of an airport had they arrived Saturday.

Rehimi was an interpreter in the Spin Boldak District of the Kandahar province.

He remembers the day he learned his cousin, a police officer, was kidnapped and killed by the Taliban.

Not long after he started receiving threatening phone calls from the Taliban, and even a letter threatening his own death.

Rehimi says, other interpreters he knew died waiting for their visas to clear. He was lucky, both on escaping and being able to enter our country.

Reflecting on President Donald Trump’s signing of an executive order halting access to immigrants for 90 days and refugees for 120 days, Rehimi says he was highly disappointed.

While Rehimi says he respects the President, he thinks he and his advisors should change their minds and allow immigrants and refugees into the country.

He says, interpreters working in Afghanistan and Iraq are discussing what to do next. On Facebook, Rehimi says, they are saying they have decided to quit working for U.S. Armed Forces, stating if they will not fulfill their promise then they should stop serving them.

It is a troubling notion for Anna Crosslin, the executive director of the International Institute of St. Louis.

The organization has resettled thousands of immigrants and refugees like Rehimi for nearly 100 years.

Crosslin called the executive order short sighted and says it will not make the U.S. any safer and could put military lives in danger overseas.

She also says the executive order is causing havoc here in the refugee community of St. Louis where several families were expecting to be reunited with family members next week.

Now those families are left in limbo.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people showed up for what they called an emergency rally against the executive orders signed by President Trump affecting immigrants and refugees.

Back at Rehimi’s home, the man holds his children closer tonight, thankful they arrived when they did.

For his friends in Afghanistan waiting for their visas, the next 90 days could be dangerous ones, according to Rehimi.

For interpreters serving in Iraq, the wait may be longer.

He hopes they survive.

