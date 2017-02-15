After 16 years as mayor, Slay lands job at law firm

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay (Photo: Custom)

CLAYTON, MO. - We now know what St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay will be doing once he leaves office in April.

Slay will work as an attorney at Spencer Fane's office in Clayton. The law firm, which is based in Kansas City, also has a new office planned in downtown St. Louis.

Before being elected as a St. Louis alderman, Slay worked in private practice. He was elected aldermanic president in 1995 and has served as mayor since 2001.

A general election is being held on April 4 to pick his replacement.

Slay's new office is located just a couple blocks from Dowd Bennett, the law firm where former Governor Jay Nixon now works.

