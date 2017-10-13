After 45 years, St. Louis Symphony ends Gypsy Caravan

The 45th annual Gypsy Caravan on Memorial Day weekend, 2017. (Photo: Custom)

ST. CHARLES, MO. - A Memorial Day weekend tradition is coming to a close. After 45 years, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra has announced it is ending the Gypsy Caravan.

Venders from across the country brought their collections to the annual event at Family Arena in St. Charles, making it one of the largest vintage, craft and antique markets in the midwest.

The symphony posted on its website that it has raised more than $4 million over the past four-and-a-half decades for community and education programs, but the increased efforts to sustain the event and declining revenue generated make the fundraiser unsustainable.

