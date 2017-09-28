After meeting her Cardinals hero, girl who died of Cystic Fibrosis buried in Jon Jay jersey

Jessica Sweeney got to meet her hero, Jon Jay, at spring training the month before she died. (Photo: Missy Sweeney, Custom)

Nobody can ever explain the death of a child. No parent should ever have to bury their child. Three years ago, Cystic Fibrosis took the life of Jessica Sweeney.

However, the disease didn't take away the joys of her life. She loved baseball. She loved her favorite player, Jon Jay. And unlike most, Jessica got to meet and get to know her hero.

Jay, who is now a member of the Cubs and was in town this week, made sure the final stages of her life were memorable.

With the help of editor Bill Bennett, this is the story of life, friendship and death.

© 2017 KSDK-TV