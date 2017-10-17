Air Force officer dragged & pepper sprayed

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police make mass arrests after protesters shut down EB I-64
-
Hyperloop one tests engines for superfast transport
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Protests take financial and emotional toll on police
-
FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Stranger punches woman near Central West End
-
STL radio DJ in Las Vegas during mass shooting
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
More Stories
-
VIDEO: 2 gunmen open fire from moving car in STL…Oct 17, 2017, 9:07 p.m.
-
Man shot while walking dog through alley in Benton Park WestOct 17, 2017, 10:42 p.m.
-
Family making plea for stolen truck to be returnedOct 17, 2017, 10:30 p.m.