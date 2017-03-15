Alaska Airlines announces new flight from STL to San Diego

St. Louisans will soon have a new way to visit sunny California.

Alaska Airlines has announced it's adding a new flight from St. Louis to San Diego beginning on December 15.

The route will be Alaska Airline's third from St. Louis Lambert International Airport. It currently offers flights to Seattle and Portland.

The new flight will be offered daily. The 76-seat Embraer E175 jet will take off every morning at 8:30 from San Diego, then depart St. Louis every afternoon at 3:55.

Tickets are available at www.alaskaair.com.

