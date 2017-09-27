Alderwoman wants ticket fees to pay for Scottrade upgrades

ST. LOUIS - Most of the city agrees the Scottrade Center needs upgrades but city leaders can't agree on a way to pay for it.

Now, one alderwoman has a plan.

Cara Spencer wants to take facility fees from ticket sales to pay for the upgrades. She says hockey ownership is already charging $3.50 per ticket on average.

She wants to funnel that money into a facility and entertainment fund that could cover upgrades.

"What it also does is it allows for any additional revenue that's generated from that to be saved in the sports and entertainment facility fund as seed starting money for MLS or NBA basketball," Spencer said.

Spencer says her plan would generate $3,000,000.

Five on your side reached out to Blues ownership for a response, but we have not heard back.

© 2017 KSDK-TV