All-clear given after suspicious package in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - Police gave the all-clear shortly after investigating a suspicious package downtown Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to an area outside the Thomas F. Eagleton Courthouse around 8 a.m. South 10th Street was blocked off for a short time.

Officers were seen walking up to a red box and dumping out the contents in the park across from the courthouse. Crews found the contents to be safe and threw away the box.

