KSDK
Close
Live Video Ice storm arrives in the bi-state
Closings Alert 84 closing alerts
Weather Alert 61 weather alerts
Close

All lanes of WB I-70 closed at Bermuda due to crash involving police car

The treatments appear to be helping, and light traffic is giving MoDOT plenty of room to work.

Sam Clancy, KSDK 5:45 PM. CST January 13, 2017

All westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Bermuda Drive are closed after a car involving a police vehicle Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:05. A driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a police vehicle.

The driver of the car was hurt, but the officer was not injured. 

MoDOT and highway patrol workers were on the way to the scene at the time of this post. 

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

(© 2017 KSDK)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories