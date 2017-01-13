All lanes of WB I-70 closed at Bermuda due to crash involving police car

Closure of WB I-70 newr Bermuda (Photo: MoDOT cam, Custom)

All westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Bermuda Drive are closed after a car involving a police vehicle Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 5:05. A driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a police vehicle.

The driver of the car was hurt, but the officer was not injured.

MoDOT and highway patrol workers were on the way to the scene at the time of this post.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

