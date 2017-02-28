KSDK
Allegiant adds 2 new flights to beach cities

KSDK Staff , KSDK 2:12 PM. CST February 28, 2017

MASCOUTAH, ILL. - Need a beach getaway? A couple of new options have just become available.

Allegiant Air is planning to add two new destinations to Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina from the Mid-America Airport in Mascoutah.

The low-cost airline says flights to Fort Lauderdale begin in May and will be year-round as low as $55.

Myrtle Beach flights will run from May to September and begin around $50.

