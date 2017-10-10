Alton woman fights off burglar with baseball bat

(Photo: KSDK)

ALTON, ILL. - Alton police are commending a woman for fighting off a burglar with a baseball bat. Police say 29-year-old Blake Ennis was already on parole for burglary through the Illinois Department of Corrections when he broke in to Rikki Green's home Monday, October 9, 2017. Now, he's off the streets again.

At around 8 a.m. Monday, Green heard a noise outside her home on the 3500 block of Meridocia St. She lives on the second floor.

"I went to my bedroom window and looked out and I heard it really good then and I knew that it was a ladder," Green said.

She quickly left the room to call 911.

"I was just telling them, 'Help me, help me, he's coming in my house,'" she said.

With the phone in one hand and this baseball bat in the other, she confronted the burglar. He pushed her into her dresser. She fell, but got up.

"I had my bat and I just started beating him," Green said. "I just beat him and beat him and beat him and he jumped out the window and off the roof."

After the suspect ran away, police found him in the woods near the Historic Milton Cemetery, which isn't far from Green's home. Now, 29-year-old Blake Ennis is charged with burglary.

Looking back at her quick decisions, Green doesn't regret a thing.

"I had to fight," she said. "I wasn't going to not fight."

Police Chief Jake Simmons commends her for defending herself.

"Certainly you should be able to defend yourself in your own home," Simmons said. "I'm very proud of this young woman for keeping her mind, calling us on her cell phone, and defending herself, giving us a good description, direction of travel ... kudos to her."



Ennis is being held on $100,000 bond.

