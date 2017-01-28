Amazon's Echo causing issues for people named Alexa, Alexis or Alex

(Photo: Amazon)

Some people named Alexa, Alex or Alexis are having issues with Amazon’s Echo.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the digital assistant is causing havoc for some, like attempting to order things heard on TV.

In one instance, the Echo went to work when a character in a TV show was asked to order 12 pints of milk.

“The Echo lit up and I immediately started yelling, ‘No, no, no!’ Thank goodness she didn’t order the milk,” one woman told the Wall Street Journal.

In an effort to keep the device out of conversations, some are resorting to going by “Human Alexa,” and moving it away from TVs.

Users can change the Echo’s name to “Amazon,” “Echo,” and “computer.”

