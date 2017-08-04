Amber Alert: Kansas City child found safe, suspects in custody

Amber Alert Warning Courtesy ThinkStock (Photo: Enterline Design Services LLC, Custom)

KANSAS CITY, KAN. - UPDATE @ 6:35 p.m.

The 2-year-old boy missing from Kansas City, Kansas, has been found safe. The Amber Alert is canceled after a possible child abduction in Kansas City. Police say a two-year-old was forcibly taken from his mother.

Police say the abductors were armed and used pepper spray on on the child's mom.

Just after 6:30 p.m., police announced the arrest of two suspects.

An Amber Alert was activated after a 2-year-old in Kansas City, Kansas, was taken by his non-custodial father.

A 2-year-old boy was forcibly taken from his biological mother Friday afternoon by his father, 25-year-old Joshua Andrew Brunt, and his father's girlfriend, 24-year-old Jasmine "Redmond" Brunt. The Amber Alert said Brunt allegedly used a firearm and his girlfriend used mace when taking the child.

Police said the nature of the incident lead them to believe the child is in imminent danger.

They drove away in a white Dodge Charger with rear end and read driver's side damage.

Joshua Brunt was described as a 6-foot-1 man with a muscular build and tattoos on his arms and neck. He was last seen wearing red shorts and a tank top. Jasmine "Redmond" Brunt was described as a 5-foot-8 woman with a slender build. She wears long braids and was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap tank top and green basketball shorts.

Police said the young child has short hair with a pony tail on top. He was wearing pajama pants and a dark t-shirt or tank top and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

