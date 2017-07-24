Ameren crews work to restore power across the bi-state area

ST. LOUIS - Ameren crews worked throughout the night to restore power to thousands who lost it after powerful storms ripped through the area over the weekend.
As of 8 a.m., over 6,500 customers remain without power in Missouri and over 5,000 customers in Illinois.
Overnight Saturday storms knocked out power to over 90,000 across the bi-state area.
To report an outage Illinois customers can call 800-755-5000 and Missouri customers can call 800-552-7583. Customers can also check the outage map by clicking here.
