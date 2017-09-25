Ameren Missouri invests in renewable energy

Ameren Missouri (Photo: Mike Rush, KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - Ameren Missouri has announced what it calls its largest commitment to renewable energy.

The utility company says it plans to invest $1 billion to add at least 700 megawatts of wind generation by 2020. Ameren also plans to add 100 megawatts of solar generation in the next 10 years.

"We're going to take our resources from about five percent renewable to 15 percent by that 2021 time frame," said Ameren president Michael Moehn.

Ameren says the new wind generation is expected to be located in Missouri and neighboring states using American made turbines.

