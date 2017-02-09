Plane diverted to STL for security check, FBI investigating

ST. LOUIS – The FBI is now investigating after an American Airlines flight headed to Phoenix, Arizona, was diverted to St. Louis for a ‘security check’ Thursday morning.

According to Jeff Lea, a spokesperson for Lambert-St. Louis Airport, American Airlines flight 534 took off from Columbus, Ohio, and made an unscheduled landing in St. Louis after a 'security issue.' Lea says the passengers are off the plane and have been transported to a secure location.

American Airlines tells NewsChannel5 that flight 534 is an Airbus A319 and took off from John Glenn Columbus International Airport at 7:48 a.m. The plane landed in St. Louis at 8:14 a.m. to conduct a security check of the aircraft “out of an abundance of caution.”

A total of 118 people were onboard the plane.

Crews were seen moving all of the baggage onboard onto the tarmac.

Lambert-St. Louis Airport tweeted they are assisting in a security check and that the airport is fully operational.

We are assisting in a security check of an American Airlines aircraft. Airport is fully operational. — Lambert-STL Airport (@flystl) February 9, 2017

Police and fire officials are on the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

(© 2017 KSDK)