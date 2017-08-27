8-year-old boy hit by a car while riding his bike in critical condition

(Photo: Clancy, Samuel)

ST. LOUIS - An 8-year-old boy hit by a car Saturday morning while riding his bike was listed in critical condition Sunday night. His family said he's in the ICU with several broken bones. But, what is most concerning is the trauma sustained to his head and brain.

“That's my little man," said Jason Carpenter, whose nephew, Kamryn Carpenter, was riding his bike to a friend’s house Saturday morning.

Carpenter said his nephew was picking up some sugar for his grandmother, who had just returned from the hospital herself.

“He’s grandma’s little helper,” Carpenter said. “He wants to do it all for her.”

Carpenter woke up to the unthinkable scene just after 11 a.m.

"My mom came running in there, to see her all distraught like that, my heart already fell to my stomach,” described Carpenter.

A car came down the stretch of Entity Avenue in St. Louis County and hit 8-year-old Carpenter. The driver remained on scene.

“I guess the guy came over the hill and didn’t see him," said Carpenter.

As of Sunday night, Carpenter remained in critical condition.

“Their focus is you got to get him out of the woods with his brain,” Carpenter explained.

He is asking everyone on the road to heed the warning signs.

“Because of how fast people fly up and down the street, neighbors have bought their own signs that say ‘slow, children playing,’” he said.

This is an ongoing investigation by St. Louis County Police and its Accident Reconstruction Unit. The driver is cooperating with investigators. It is not yet known whether he will face charges.

