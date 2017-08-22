Animal rescue shelter searching for new place to call home

Animals at No Time to Spare Animal Rescue. (Photo: KSDK)

FORISTELL, MO. - They rescue death row animals, those about to be euthanized, often ill and always unwanted. But a local animal rescue facility now needs the public's help to keep their doors open.

There are more than 100 animals at No Time to Spare Animal Rescue, including horses, dogs, cat, birds, cattle and reptiles.

But by the end of September, all of them must be gone. The shelter's agreement with the owners of the land the facility is on has come to an end.

"I was the one who was supposed to save them and keep them the rest of their life. Now I'm in a position where I don't know if I can do that," said Carol Mosele, founder of No Time to Spare Animal Rescue.

Many of the animals Mosele and her group of volunteers care for are not ideal candidates for adoption. Those animals were supposed to live out their natural lives with Mosele. But many of the animals at the sanctuary just need someone to open their heart to them.

"It's my passion, it always has been. Watching them come in as beaten little babies and blossom into wonderful pets and then finding them wonderful homes," said Mosele.

For six years, the shelter has been based in Foristell, Missouri, but the agreement they had with the property owners has come to an end. By Sept. 30, everyone must go.

The owners of the land tell 5 On Your Side that while they do support the shelter and its mission, the entire property needs a new septic system. That's one of the reasons they're considering selling the property, and why they need the shelter to relocate.

"Unfortunately no one is interested in housing 43 dogs. We have about 100 animals. I won't send them anywhere where they could be euthanized," said Mosele.

Mosele and other volunteers are now in a rush to find another home for the animals who are no strangers to feeling unwanted.

"Warren County and Lincoln County, we work with them quite a bit," said Mosele. "So we'd like to stay fairly close to here and continue doing the work we're doing for this community. But we're not opposed to going a little further out if it keeps [the animals] in a home. We just need a little help and a little support obtaining [a new property]."

If you'd like to help, visit No Time To Spare's website for more information.

