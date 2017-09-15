Anthony Lamar Smith's mother: 'I could never be at peace'

Annie Smith, the mother of Anthony Lamar Smith, says she'll never be at peace after a judge's decision not to convict Jason Stockley of first-degree murder. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - The mother of Anthony Lamar Smith, the man who was killed by former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, says she will never be at peace after Stockley was acquitted on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Annie Smith had made calls for justice before the judge's ruling came down. Now she's expressing her disappointment.

"My soul is burning," she said. "My heart is broken. I say, I ain't get no justice, I could never be at peace."

Christina Wilson, Smith's fiancée, had joined Gov. Eric Greitens in the days leading up to the judge's decision to urge love, peace and understanding in St. Louis .

© 2017 KSDK-TV