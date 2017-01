The Antiques Roadshow is coming to St. Louis on July 8, 2017. (Photo: Screengrab, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - It’s time to go through your attic and gather your antiques, because the Antiques Roadshow is coming to St. Louis!

The PBS appraisal show will make a stop in the gateway city as part of their 2017 tour on July 8. The show was last in St. Louis in 2000.

You can apply for tickets now through April 10 online. Click here for more information or to apply for tickets.

KSDK