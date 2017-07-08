Antiques Roadshow hits St. Louis

Antiques Roadshow at The Dome at America's Center on July 8, 2017. (Photo: KSDK)

ST. LOUIS - If you're up for a treasure hunt this weekend, be sure to check The Dome at America's Center.

The PBS hit show Antiques Roadshow is in town for the weekend, searching for valuables people have stashed away in their attics and basements through the years. People lucky enough to score tickets will be getting their items appraised.

The show is filming three episodes in St. Louis, which are planned to air next season.

"We always see regional objects, but good stuff has feet, and so the thing grandma told you to keep? That's the stuff that moves across the country. It's why we'll see Boston stuff here, and we'll see St. Louis stuff over in Boston."

An estimated 5,000 people were at The Dome Saturday. This is the first St. Louis stop for Antiques Roadshow since 2000.

