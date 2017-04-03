APA freedom network rescues at-risk dogs (Photo: APA freedom network rescues at-risk dogs, KSDK)

ST LOUIS, MO. - Stacey Kaemmerer spends dozens of hours every month crisscrossing the bi-state region to save dogs that have either been left for dead, or scheduled to be euthanized.

"It's very rewarding," Kaemmerer says.

Kaemmerer drives an APA of Missouri van to some of the most remote parts of both Missouri and Illinois to transport dogs from certain death back to the APA Adoption Center on Hanley Road.

An 8-week-old puppy, nicknamed 'Rabbit', is one example of the dogs rescued by the APA's so-called 'Freedom Network'.

"We're working a lot with the rural areas," explains the APA's Tammy Ludwig, the head of the adoption transfer program. "Rabbit most likely came from southeast Missouri. Most of these puppies we're working with, that the volunteers are bringing in, are just dumped on somebody's property. And the network we have just calls each other and posts things on Facebook and we then set up the transfers."

The volunteers in both Missouri and Illinois transfer dogs that have been abandoned as well as dogs in so-called 'high kill' shelters in rural communities overwhelmed by spring time litters.

Former KSDK anchor Jennifer Blome, in her new role at the APA, also adopted a dog rescued by the 'Freedom Network.'

Anyone can inquire about becoming a 'Freedom Network' volunteer by contacting the APA either by phone at 314-645-4610 or via email .

