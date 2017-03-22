App offers Cardinals unlimited home game access

Sep 13, 2016; St. Louis, MO, USA; A general view of Busch stadium as the Chicago Cubs play the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Custom)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - You can now go to every Cardinals home game at Busch Stadium this season for $29.99 a month! The Cardinals announced the ‘Cardinals Ballpark Pass’ for iPhone and Android phone users.

What you get:

Guaranteed standing room ticket to every home game, including high-demand and weekend games

Ease of delivery via the MLB.com Ballpark app – scan your ticket at the gate directly from your phone

Auto-renews each month – no need to make monthly purchases

The pass does not include opening day on April 2 or postseason.

The MLB posted these frequently asked questions about the app:

Device Information

Q: Which phones are supported?

A: The pass is supported by iPhones and Android phones. The MLB.com Ballpark app must also be downloaded for use of the Cardinals Ballpark Pass.

Q: Can I use an iPod touch?

A: No, we only support iPhones and Android phones, not iPods.

Q: Why do I need to use an iPhone or Android phone?

A: The Cardinals Ballpark Pass is a mobile-only program integrated with the MLB.com Ballpark app. There are no printed tickets. Admission to Busch Stadium will be managed through the app.

Q: Can I purchase the pass if I don't have an iPhone or Android phone?

A: Not at this time. You will be unable to enter Busch Stadium.

Postponed Games

Q: What happens if a game is rained out?

A: If a game is postponed, your ticket for that game through the Pass is valid for the rescheduled game only.

Post-Purchase Registration

Q: I bought my Cardinals Ballpark Pass, now what do I do?

A: You'll receive email instructions when your Cardinals Ballpark Pass is ready for registration in the MLB.com Ballpark app. Once you receive the email, follow the instructions below or in the email to register your pass.

STEP 1: Download the MLB.com Ballpark app

Download the MLB.com Ballpark app on your iPhone or Android phone, and create or log in with your MLB.com account. If you already have the app, be sure to download the latest version and keep updating throughout the season.

STEP 2: Register your account

• Register your Cardinals Ballpark Pass in the MLB.com Ballpark app to access your mobile barcodes.

• Open the app on your phone

• Tap Tickets at the top of the Cardinals section

• Select Manage Ticket Accounts

• Log in using the email address you used to purchase

STEP 3: Register for notifications

• Provide your mobile phone number to receive text message alerts about your Cardinals Ballpark Pass:

• Tap Ballpark at the top of the Cardinals section

• Select the Cardinals Ballpark Pass icon under Busch Stadium

• Enter your mobile phone number to register

Entering Busch Stadium

Q: How do I get into Busch Stadium with my Cardinals Ballpark Pass?

A: Your ticket for all games included with your pass can be found in the MLB.com Ballpark app. Download the MLB.com Ballpark app and create (or login to a pre-existing) MLB.com account using the same email address you used to purchase your Cardinals Ballpark Pass. This will provide you with a digital barcode that you can use to scan for admission into Busch Stadium.

Q: Am I eligible to receive promotional giveaways with my Ballpark Pass ticket?

A: Yes! With your digital Standing Room ticket, you are able to enter Busch Stadium as soon as the gates open, and receive a promotional giveaway item at the gate, provided you are eligible based on that giveaway's posted age and quantity restrictions.

Exchanging Passes

Q: Can I sell my pass for games that I do not attend?

A: No, passes are non-transferable and only available on the phone of the Cardinals Ballpark Pass purchaser.

Q: Can I share my pass with someone else?

A: Passes cannot be shared. Admission to Busch Stadium will be managed through the MLB.com Ballpark app on your mobile device.

Auto-renewal of Passes

Q: How do I renew my Cardinals Ballpark Pass for the next month?

A: When you purchase the Cardinals Ballpark Pass you will be auto renewed each month. You will be charged $29.99 on a month by month basis for the 2017 regular season.

Q: How do I opt out of renewing my Cardinals Ballpark Pass?

A: To cancel your Cardinals Ballpark Pass, you must notify Customer Service of such cancellation request by email to optoutpass@cardinals.com

Q: When can I opt out of my Cardinals Ballpark Pass?

A: You must notify Customer Service of such cancellation request on or before the 20th day of any calendar month in order to cancel your Cardinals Ballpark Pass effective as of the last day of the same calendar month. Any cancellation request made after the 20th day of a calendar month will result in cancellation of your Cardinals Ballpark Pass effective as of the last day of the following calendar month.

© 2017 KSDK-TV