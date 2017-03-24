Arch to celebrate opening of new park

11. Jefferson National Expansion Memorial (Including the St. Louis Arch)/St. Louis, MO (Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - The CityArchRiver project is getting ready to celebrate a milestone. The Gateway Arch Park is nearly complete and officially opens next month.

Photojournalist Eric Voss paid a visit to the Arch grounds to check out the progress. Check it out in the video above.

The project has been in progress since December 2009, and on April 8, the park will be officially commemorated. The opening ceremony and remarks begin at 12:30 p.m.

The celebration will include live music, food and drink, lawn games and more.

More information about the celebration can be found on the CityArchRiver website.

© 2017 KSDK-TV