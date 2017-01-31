Archdiocese of STL 'saddened' by Boy Scouts transgender policy

A detial view of a Boy Scout uniform. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Photo: Tom Pennington, 2013 Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS - The day after the Boy Scouts of America announced it would start accepting transgender children into its programs, the Archdiocese of St. Louis has released a statement condemning the move.

The Archdiocese says it "is deeply saddened and disturbed by the decision of Boy Scouts of America to allow girls struggling with gender dysphoria into their troops."

Previously, Boy Scouts of America relied on the gender listed on a child's birth certificate, but the policy was updated to instead rely on the gender a parent lists on the application to become a scout. The organization says the decision was made based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.

The Archdiocese goes on to say that though the Boy Scouts claim to be an organization dedicated to duty to God, "it is impossible to speak of a scout’s 'duty to God' while at the same time failing to recognize the fundamental order of God’s creation."

"It is clear that as they move in the ways of the world they are becoming increasingly incompatible with our Catholic values," the Archdiocese of St. Louis said in its statement.

The Archdiocese says it hopes the Boy Scouts of America will admit an error and revert to the previous policy on gender identity.

