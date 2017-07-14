Area businesses weigh in on minimum wage law

A drunk diner i n Colorado accidentally left his waiter more than 1,800 dollars tips in cash. (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS - ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis' $10 per hour minimum wage law will be short-lived, but an effort launching Friday will encourage and pressure businesses to honor the higher wage even if state law doesn't require it.

Organizers on Thursday detailed the "Save the Raise" campaign to The Associated Press. It will laud employers who keep paying workers at least $10 an hour. And, organizers vow to protest businesses that roll back wages.

