Area dancers join lawsuit against strip clubs

Strip club dancers in the Metro East have joined a national lawsuit.

They're suing an adult entertainment chain, claiming the company is exploiting its workers.

Dancers from 15 clubs in eight states are suing VCG Holding Corporation. They claim the company isn't paying them any wages. Instead, they rely on tips from customers which they say the clubs illegally split up to share with bouncers and DJs.

Dancers at four local clubs have joined that lawsuit. Two in Sauget, one in Brooklyn, and one in Centreville.

The company has declined to comment.

