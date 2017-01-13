Arnold school principal creates song to announce snow day

KSDK – Hundreds of schools across the St. Louis area called for a snow day Thursday night in preparation for ice storm Jupiter’s arrival on Friday.

One cancelation, from the principal of Holy Child Catholic School in Arnold, is perhaps one of the best school closing announcements we have ever seen!

The video features Dwight Elmore, aka "Super Cool Daddy Smooth," singing a parody of Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust.” Elmore believes school must be fun, and educational.

Be sure to turn the volume up for this one. Don't see the video below? Click here to watch.

When asked what inspired him to make the video, he said: "Hey, whatever it takes to help entertain the kids, right?"

“Dwight walks carefully down the street with his hat pulled way down low. Ain’t no sound but the sound of sleet landin’ in the snow. Are you ready? Are you ready for this? Are you hanging on the end of you seat? Out of the doorway I scream to myself… I AIN’T DRIVING IN THESE STREETS!”

How fun! We can’t wait to see the next one.

This story was submitted to us through YourTake. Have a photo or video to share with us? Submit it here!

(© 2017 KSDK)