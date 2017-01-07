At least 19 people treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after Lindenwood Hockey game

WENTZVILLE, MO.- Friday night the Lindenwood women's hockey team took on the number one ranked Wisconsin Badgers on home ice in Wentzville. After the game was over some of the players began to feel ill.

They felt ill due to high levels of carbon monoxide found in the Lindenwood Ice Arena. About 19 girls were taken to St. Joseph's hospital, a majority of them Lindenwood players. Those players were released from the hospital this morning.

Wentzville Fire investigated at the Fairfield Inn, where Wisconsin was staying, and determined that the Ice Arena needed to be investigated to prevent anyone else from being exposed to the high levels of carbon monoxide.

The arena is shutdown today and all games are canceled.

A faulty Zamboni is to blame for the high levels of carbon monoxide.