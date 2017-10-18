ATF agent involved in crash on I-70 in north St. Louis

St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating after an Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent was involved in a crash on Interstate 70.
Police put out an 'officer in need of aid' call at around 3:20 Wednesday afternoon for a crash on I 70 near Salisbury Street.
Police said the occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash got out and ran off.
The ATF agent suffered minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 KSDK-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs