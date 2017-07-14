Attempted robber with box cutter shot by man he tried to rob

ST. LOUIS - A man who tried to rob another man on Thursday night was shot after charging at him with a box cutter.

According to the police report, around 9:50 p.m. on Lookaway Drive and Shepley Boulevard, the 56-year-old suspect tried to steal a 35-year-old man’s car. The man confronted the suspect and that’s when the suspect lunged at him with a box cutter. The man fired shots, striking the suspect in the leg.

The suspect was transported to a hospital and listed in stable condition. The owner of the car was not injured.

The incident is under investigation.

No other details have been released.

© 2017 KSDK-TV