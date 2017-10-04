August Busch IV's blood test comes back clean after July arrest

August Adolphus Busch IV (Photo: KSDK, Custom)

The blood test conducted on August Busch IV after he was arrested and accused of trying to drive a helicopter while intoxicated in July came back clean, the St. Clair County State's Attorney said Wednesday.

Busch, the Former Anheuser-Busch CEO, was arrested in Swansea, Illinois, on July 10 on suspicion of attempting to fly a helicopter while intoxicated. Busch IV was arrested and taken to a local hospital for blood, urine and breath samples after officers conducted the standard field sobriety tests.

On Wednesday, St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly confirmed to 5 On Your Side that the blood test administered on Busch came back clean.

© 2017 KSDK-TV