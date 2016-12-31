Authorities locate missing Maryland Heights man

Jack Howard was last seen early Saturday morning. (Photo: Maryland Heights PD, Custom)

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO. - UPDATE: Just after 9 a.m. Saturday, Maryland Heights officials canceled the Endangered Silver Advisory for Howard. In a statement, Howard was reported to be located safely.

The original story follows below.

The Maryland Heights Police Department issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for an elderly resident early Saturday morning.

Jack Howard, 88, was reported missing shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 12000 block of Dawn Hill Dr. in Maryland Heights. Police said Howard left a house to reportedly take a walk but did not return.

Howard was described as 5-foot-9 and 155-pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black Marines hat with a tan winter coat, blue pants, and black shoes. Authorities said Howard usually walks with a cane at a slow pace, but had left the house without the cane.

Howard reportedly suffers from Alzheimer's.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911, their nearest law enforcement office, or the Maryland Heights Police Department at (314) 298-8700.