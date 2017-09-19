Authors to hold special event for St. Louis' 'beloved' Browns

St. Louis Browns logo (1936-1951). (Photo: SportsLogos.net)

ST. LOUIS - They weren't the Cardinals, but they were the next best thing.

On Thursday, September 21, authors Bill Bill Borst, Bill Rogers and Ed Wheatley will present a celebration of sorts for St. Louis' other baseball team, the St. Louis Browns. The three authors co-wrote 'St. Louis Browns: The Story of a Beloved Team', detailing the rich 50-year history that, at times, gave the 1920s Yankees a run for their money, and even a fully-St. Louis World Series in 1944.

The event will be held at the Saint Louis Public Library Headquarters, located at 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the ceremonies begin at 7 p.m. Seating is expected to be limited, so early arrival is encouraged.

The St. Louis' Browns played from 1902 to 1952, before relocating to Baltimore in 1953, home of the modern-day Baltimore Orioles.

© 2017 KSDK-TV