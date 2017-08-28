Autopsy confirms Glen Carbon woman shot ex-husband before drowning in Silver Lake

EDWARDSVILLE, ILL. - Newly released autopsy results provide new information into the deaths of Justin and Cristy Campbell.

The Madison County coroner’s office confirmed Cristy Campbell shot Justin Campbell in the head before her vehicle was found in Silver Lake in March.

37-year-old Justin was found dead with a gunshot wound to his head in his Glen Carbon home on March 16. After he was found shot, the house went up in flames and six children escaped the house. Later that morning, Cristy Campbell’s body was recovered from Silver Lake and her 3-month-old baby was rescued from the vehicle.

READ MORE: Community rallying around 7 children affected by water rescued, fatal fire in Madison County

The autopsy of Cristy concluded she died from probable drowning complicated with hypothermia. Toxicology testing found Cristy had the presence of caffeine, nicotine, nicotine metabolite and a blood alcohol content of .012, however the investigation did not have enough information to determine if her death was accidental or suicide.

Toxicological testing on Justin revealed the presence of caffeine, nicotine metabolite, marijuana along with a 7 percent saturation of carbon monoxide – a level that may be found in cigarette smokers.

RELATED: Court documents show troubled relationship of Glen Carbon couple

© 2017 KSDK-TV