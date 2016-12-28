Baby born along I-64 during rush hour

File photo. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A woman gave birth along Interstate 64 during rush hour traffic Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for West County Fire and EMS said first responders and a doula helped the mother through the labor process at around 5 p.m.

The birth began at home before the parents and doula headed to the hospital in separate cars. Both cars pulled over when the delivery began, and the doula and first responders assisted with the delivery on shoulder of the interstate.

First responders cut the cord and made sure the baby and mother were stable before transporting them to the hospital.

The spokeswoman said it was a full-term birth and the mother and baby were in good health when they arrived at the hospital.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.