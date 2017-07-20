Baby delivered on parking lot after family stopped by 270 traffic

A St. Louis couple carefully planned their baby's delivery. But even the best laid plans are no match for traffic on 270.

South County couple Katie and Tony Gaeta had children already, so when baby number three came along, they knew the signs to look for. But in their rush to the hospital, they didn't expect to also be looking for an exit sign.

It started like most deliveries. Mom gets a sign...

"I felt a little something happening," Katie said, "maybe the first contraction."

Dad gets the car ready. And, in this case, the Gaetas also call their doula.

"She got here and we worked through some contractions," Katie said.

A little later, they hit the road. But the trip from their South County home to Mercy Birthing Center hit a big snag.

"270," Katie said. "Yes, 270. Every time!"

But babies don't wait for traffic, and neither could the Gaetas.

"As we are approaching 44, I see the cars that are stopped," Tony said, "and right at that moment, Katie says 'Oh, my water broke.'"

So they found the nearest parking lot, which happened to be an Old Navy. Tony got out of the car, ran to the other side and looked for some way to help.

"I'm like 'Oh no! I need to get something,'" Tony said. "I'm grabbing towels, ripping pillowcases. I look back and there she is, Katie is holding Emma. She'd pulled her right out."

"Maybe three pushes," Katie said.

The paramedics arrived a short time later paramedics arrived to ensure Katie and Emma were OK and to take them on a short ambulance ride to their final destination, Mercy Birthing Center.

And the best news of all, everyone is happy and healthy.

