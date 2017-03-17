Baby rescued from lake, 2 found dead in Madison County, Ill.

Cristy L. Campbell, 32 | Contact Glen Carbon PD at 618-288-7226 or the Madison County Sheriff's Department 618-692-4433 with information

HIGHLAND, ILL. - A man was found dead in a house fire on Dogwood Lane in Glen Carbon, Ill., around 5:30 Thursday morning. Fifteen minutes later, a vehicle went off the road and into Silver Lake along Highway 143, and police say the two incidents are connected.

Six children made it out of the burning home safely. Two of them fled to a neighbor’s house, and four ran to a nearby Walmart for help. The children's ages range from very young to teen. Once the fire was extinguished, a man's body was found in the home.

Shortly after the fire broke out, the car crashed into the lake.

When crews arrived on that scene, they found a 3-month-old boy floating in the partially-submerged car. Paramedic Todd Zobrist pulled the baby from the car and administered CPR on the roof of the vehicle until he began breathing again.

Todd Zobrist is being called a hero after he rescued a 3-month-old from a partially-submerged car and used CPR to resuscitate him. (Photo: Highland Fire Department, Highland Fire Department)

The baby was taken to a hospital in St. Louis where he is listed in stable condition and is expected to make a complete recovery.

Nobody else was in the submerged car.

Later in the morning, around 11:15 a.m., the body of a female was recovered from Silver Lake, approximately 400 feet from the submerged vehicle. The body has been identified as 32-year-old Cristy Campbell, who also lived in the burned home on Dogwood Lane. Her official cause of death is pending an autopsy.

While authorities have not yet linked the two incidents beyond Campbell’s identification that was found with the same address as the Glen Carbon home, the Sheriff does say that his department has received roughly 50 calls for service to the address since 2010 – ranging in 911 “hang-ups” to calls for domestic disturbances.

The baby boy who was rescued from the car is one of seven children who lived in the burned home. The other six children are in the custody of DCS, and officials say they will be placed with family members.

RAW: Morning update from Highland Fire Chief about infant rescued from car in Silver Lake

HOW TO HELP THE FAMILY

The Edwardsville community is hosting a donation drive to help the family. The Little Tigers Football group is teaming up with the Edwardsville Wrestling Club to collect clothes, shoes, toys and money for the seven kids.

You can drop off donations at the Tiger Country building behind Edwardsville High School from 6 until 8 Friday night.

For more information, visit www.littletigersfootball.com

If you know of another event, please send an email to newstips@ksdk.com with the information.

© 2017 KSDK-TV