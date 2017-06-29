Baileys' Chocolate Bar to close and reopen as new concept

Photo: Baileys'

ST. LOUIS - A bittersweet moment for a popular dessert restaurant.

Baileys’ Chocolate Bar announced it will close on July 8.

Owner Dave Bailey says he plans to keep a version of Baileys’ Chocolate Bar in the upstairs lounge and a new restaurant wit have some of the dessert bar’s favorite desserts.

More details are expected to be released next month.

“It's a bittersweet moment for us as we share the news of our upcoming refresh. While it's hard to say goodbye, our BCB family is excited for the updated space & menu. We want to give a huge THANK YOU to all our loyal customers who have shared memorable nights with us over the past decade, from first dates to engagements, graduations to bachelorette parties. We would not be the restaurant family that we are today with you or our dedicated staff!

Come see us on our last day of service on Saturday July 8th before we begin renovations. Because celebrations are always better with dessert, right?!” Baileys’ shared on Facebook.

Statement from Baileys'

"I am pleased to announce a new restaurant opening, but this one also comes with a goodbye... sort of. It was my dream 13 years ago, that Baileys' Chocolate Bar (we refer to it affectionately as BCB) would become a St. Louis Institution, a restaurant woven into the fabric of StL, and I couldn't be more proud that our staff has done just that. However, tastes have changed, StL has changed. It is time for Baileys' Chocolate Bar (as we know it) to close its doors; our last day of service will be Saturday, July 8th. It will be a bittersweet night for me and the entire BCB family. Bitter because it will be hard to say goodbye, but sweet because we will soon reopen 1915 Park Avenue as two new restaurants."

The main floor and patio are expected to open in August. Baileys' is also opening Hugo's Pizzeria late this summer and Range on Shaw next year.

© 2017 KSDK-TV