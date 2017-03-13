Bald eagle injured by Kansas City tornado

Missouri Department of Conservation

KANSAS CITY, MO. - A bald eagle has been sent to wildlife rehabilitation experts after it was injured when severe weather ripped through the Kansas City area on March 6.

A passerby found the bald eagle on March 9 near the roadside of Route F and Southwest King Road near Smithville, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. It suffered a badly fractured wing during the tornado.

The eagle is in care of a licensed wildlife expert at Excelsior Springs, but it may be transported to the University of Missouri Veterinary Health Center for rehabilitation.

The Smithville Lake area typically hosts three to four active eagle nests annually. Agents did not locate any other adult eagles or eaglets near the nest site that was knocked down during the storms.

© 2017 KSDK-TV